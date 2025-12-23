19-year-old arrested in Greenville death investigation, elderly assault

article

Greenville police have located and arrested a 19-year-old suspect who allegedly assaulted an elderly man and may be linked to another man’s death.

What we know:

Police said they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Commerce Drive in Greenville on Monday evening.

Officers found an elderly man in the home who had an obvious head injury. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Another male victim was found dead in the home.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Police issued an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Avery Jaiden Wood for the aggravated assault and turned to social media for help finding him.

He was reportedly located and taken into custody on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

"Thank you for your help and assistance in this matter. It is greatly appreciated!" the Greenville Police Department announced on Facebook after Wood's arrest.

What we don't know:

Police didn’t release any information about the deceased victim or his cause of death.

They also haven’t said anything about a motive for the crimes or Wood’s relationship to the victims.