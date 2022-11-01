Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift coming to North Texas for 2 nights of concerts

Entertainment
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

ARLINGTON, Texas - This news will excite a lot of Taylor Swift fans. She announced she’s going on tour and will stop in North Texas for two nights.

Swift will perform on April 1 and April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Taylor Swift releases new album 'Midnights'

"All of me changed like midnight," Taylor Swift confesses halfway through her latest album, the aptly named and moody "Midnights."

RELATED: Taylor Swift becomes first artist to claim Billboard Hot 100's top 10 songs in single week

The top 10 songs currently on Billboard’s Hot 100 list are all from her new album, "Midnights."

Swift is the first musician to achieve this feat, according to Billboard. 

It’s also the first time a male artist has not been in the top 10.