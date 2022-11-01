Taylor Swift coming to North Texas for 2 nights of concerts

article

This news will excite a lot of Taylor Swift fans. She announced she’s going on tour and will stop in North Texas for two nights.

Swift will perform on April 1 and April 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The top 10 songs currently on Billboard’s Hot 100 list are all from her new album, "Midnights."

Swift is the first musician to achieve this feat, according to Billboard.

It’s also the first time a male artist has not been in the top 10.