Biden to attend memorial for Eddie Bernice Johnson Monday

The first of many memorial services for former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson will be held Monday in Dallas.

President Joe Biden is expected to fly into Dallas on Monday to attend one of them.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, participates in the House Democrats' news conference on the Republican budget on Wednesday, April 9, 2014.

Johnson died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 89.

She was a trailblazer in Texas politics. There are so many firsts associated with her career it can be difficult to keep track of them.

For example, she was the first African American and the first woman to serve in the Texas State Senate since Reconstruction.

Johnson began her political career serving in the Texas House. Later she was the first Black woman to ever win elected office from Dallas and then had her historic stint in the Texas Senate.

In the United States Congress, Johnson ended her career as chair of the House Science Committee. She was on the South Lawn of the White House as President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law in 2022, providing funding for the semiconductor industry.

President Joe Biden signs the The CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 on the South Lawn of the White House, which provides funding for the semiconductor industry, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Johnson retired from Congress a year ago after representing part of North Texas for 30 years.

On Monday, there will be a public viewing held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hall of State at Fair Park.

Then, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., there will be a prayer service held at the Concord Church in Dallas. That’s the event the president is scheduled to attend.

On Tuesday at 10 a.m., that same church will host the former congresswoman’s funeral.

The final event will be a graveside service on Wednesday afternoon at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, where she will be laid to rest.