Eddie Bernice Johnson, longtime Dallas congresswoman, dies at 88

Longtime Dallas congressional representative Eddie Bernice Johnson has passed away, sources tell FOX 4.

Johnson was a trailblazer in Texas politics, becoming the first Black woman elected to public office in Dallas in 1972 when she won a seat in the Texas House.

Johnson also was the first woman to lead the Texas House Labor Committee, becoming the first woman in state history to lead a major House committee.

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson ca. 7 April 2005. (Photo by: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

She was also the first Black woman to serve as a regional director for the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, after she was appointed by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.

Johnson won a seat in the Texas Senate in 1986, where she served until she was elected to represent Texas' 30th Congressional District, which includes much of the Dallas-area, in the U.S. House from 1993 to January 2023.

She was the first registered nurse to serve in Congress.

In 2021, Johnson announced her decision not to run for another term. She endorsed her eventual replacement, Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

"I am heartbroken to share the news that my mother, Eddie Bernice Johnson, has passed away," Johnson's son, Kirk Johnson, wrote in a Facebook post. "She was a remarkable and loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother, as well as a trailblazer and public servant. While we mourn the loss of an extraordinary woman, we celebrate her life and legacy."

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson released a statement about Johnson's passing on social media on Sunday.

"Congresswoman Johnson was a groundbreaking leader for this country and for our state and city, and there really are no words to express my profound sense of grief and loss at the passing of this legendary American," he said in part.

Johnson was 88 years old.

Her family says funeral services are pending.