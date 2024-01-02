Eddie Bernice Johnson memorials, funeral services scheduled

Longtime Dallas congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson's life and legacy will be remembered at a series of memorials and services.

Johnson died on Dec. 31 at the age of 88.

A viewing for Johnson will be held at the Hall of State in Fair Park on Monday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. That Monday, a prayer service will be held at Concord Church in Dallas from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 9, a funeral service will be held at Concord Church at 10 a.m.

A final graveside service will be held at Texas State Cemetery in Austin on Wednesday, Jan. 10, starting at 2 p.m.

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson announced that he requested all City of Dallas flags throughout the city be flown at half-staff through Friday, January 5.

UNITED STATES - APRIL 9: Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Texas, participates in the House Democrats news conference on the Republican budget on Wednesday, April 9, 2014. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Eddie Bernice Johnson was a trailblazer in Texas politics, becoming the first Black woman elected to public office in Dallas in 1972 when she won a seat in the Texas House.

She later served as a representative from Texas' 30th District, which includes South Dallas, from 1993 to 2023.

Johnson was dedicated to advancing issues like healthcare, STEM, transportation, and education.

Dallas ISD's Eddie Bernice Johnson STEM Academy was named after the congresswoman in 2015.

Eddie Bernice Johnson Memorial and Funeral Schedule

Monday, January 8, 2024

Lie in State

Fair Park, Hall of State, 3939 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75210

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Wake Service

Concord Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive, Dallas, TX 75237

6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Funeral Service for Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

Concord Church, 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive, Dallas, TX 75237

10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Graveside Service and Burial

Texas State Cemetery

909 Navasota Street, Austin, Texas 78702

2:00 p.m.

