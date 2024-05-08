Dallas priest allegedly fondled 10-year-old while family was outside, affidavit says

An arrest warrant affidavit acquired by FOX 4 reveals more information about a Dallas priest charged with indecency with a child.

Ricardo Reyes Mata, a priest with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, was arrested by Garland Police on Monday.

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas reached out to police after a 10-year-old female student reported an incident with Mata.

The student said Mata had come to her home in Garland on April 26 and inappropriately touched her while the rest of her family was outside of the residence, according to the affidavit.

Ricardo Reyes Mata (Source: Garland Police)

The victim's older sister made a similar claim about an incident on April 5 during an interview, according to the documents.

Mata turned himself in to Garland police on Monday. He is charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

According to records on the Cathedral Guadalupe's website, Mata was appointed vicar of the downtown Dallas church in July 2023.

Following the outcry, the diocese said Mata was immediately removed from public ministry.

"We are grateful for law enforcement’s thorough response," said Bishop Edward J. Burns of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas in a statement. "Let us come together in prayer, respecting the dignity of all involved, seeking strength and guidance from our faith during this challenging time."

Garland police are asking parents who attend the church to talk to their kids to make sure there aren't any other alleged victims.