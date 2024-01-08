Dallas skyline to glow yellow in honor of Eddie Bernice Johnson

The Dallas skyline will go yellow in honor of late Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Reunion Tower says it will light up to pay respects to the longtime Dallas representative on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The rest of the Dallas skyline will light up in yellow on Tuesday night to "commemorate her life and legacy."

The city says the color yellow represents the "Yellow Rose of Texas" and is a symbol of resilience.

Banners depicting Johnson's life will also be on display outside Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station in Downtown Dallas.

"Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson was an extraordinary and beloved leader in the Dallas community." said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in a statement. "Congresswoman Johnson’s contributions to improving the lives of her constituents and the community at large are truly immeasurable, and her legacy of leadership, service and deep love of Dallas will endure for generations to come."

Johnson was the first Black woman elected to public office in Dallas.

She later served in Congress for 30 years, from 1993 to 2023.

President Joe Biden is expected to come to Dallas to pay respects to the late congresswoman on Monday night.

A prayer service is scheduled for Monday night. Her funeral will be held Tuesday and her burial in Austin will be held on Wednesday.