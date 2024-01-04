Eddie Bernice Johnson died due to 'medical negligence,' son claims; intends to file lawsuit

The son of former longtime U.S. congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson is preparing to file a lawsuit against the Baylor Scott & White, claiming the hospital's treatment of his mother led to her death.

A letter from Kirk Johnson's lawyer was sent to Baylor Scott & White Health System and the Baylor Scott & White Institute on Thursday. The letter from attorney Les Weisbrod notified the hospital that they intend to file a lawsuit claiming medical negligence in Congresswoman Johnson's death in late December.

In a notice sent to media, the law firm says that Johnson had back surgery at the hospital in September 2023.

Kirk Johnson claims while visiting his mother in the hospital, he found her "lying in her own feces and urine", according to his legal team.

The media notice says Johnson claimed his mother had been pushing the call button in an attempt to get help, but no one responded, and he was unable to find any nurses on the floor.

Johnson found CEO David Smith and returned to his mother's room and found the staff cleaning up his mother, according to the release.

Smith allegedly said, ""This shouldn’t have happened," according to the release.

The law firm claims that Johnson's surgeon wrote in his medical records, "she had some post op complications including when the patient went to rehab post op and on the 4th day, the patient was found in bed sitting in her own feces, which was not being cleaned up. The patient's son had to get the nursing supervisor to finally get help getting her cleaned up. Three days later she began having copious purulent drainage from the low lumbar incision, which required surgical debridement x 2."

The wound from her surgery became infected, with the wound showing organisms directly related to feces, the release claimed.

Eddie Bernice Johnson, just the third Texas woman elected to represent the state in the U.S. House, won reelection 15 times before retiring last January. (Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"The laboratory reports leave no doubt that the infection that killed Former Congresswoman Johnson was caused by the failure of the staff at Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation to properly care for Mrs. Johnson and allowing her to have laid in her own feces," stated Weisbrod in the release.

The former congresswoman had a surgical repair of the infected wound and was later moved to a skilled nursing facility on October 18.

Johnson was then moved to her home on December 18 with hospice care, before her death on December 31.

"I asked Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation CEO Mr. Smith ‘Is this how you would like your mother treated? Is this customary treatment for anyone’s mother?’" said Kirk Johnson, in the release.

"It is abhorrent that Former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, or any patient, could be mistreated and left unattended by the nursing staff at Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation. As this lawsuit moves through the Texas legal system, we will be fighting for justice for the Johnson family," Weisbrod said in the release.

The media release says the pre-suit notice letters are mandatory and gives both parties 60 days to resolve any claim before lawsuits are filed.

The Dallas Medical Examiner's page does not list a manner of death for Johnson at this time.

FOX 4 has reached out to Baylor Scott & White for a comment.