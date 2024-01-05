Joe Biden coming to Dallas Monday to attend memorial for late congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

President Joe Biden will be in Dallas on Monday to pay his respects to longtime Dallas congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

The White House made the announcement on Friday and says additional details will be released.

The trip will be Biden's first to Dallas since becoming president.

Johnson will lie in state at Fair Park's Hall of State from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

A wake is scheduled to be held at Concord Church from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson's funeral will be held on Tuesday.

Johnson, a trailblazer in Texas and U.S. politics, served in Congress representing Texas' 30th District from 1993 to 2023.

She died on Dec. 31 at the age of 89.

President Biden released a statement following Johnson's death.

"She and I worked together throughout her 30 years in Congress, and I’ve always been grateful for her friendship and partnership," read the statement from Biden.

The President also called Johnson a "dedicated nurse, state legislator, and longtime U.S. congresswoman with immense courage and a commitment to the promise of America."

FOX 4 will have coverage of Johnson's services and funerals.