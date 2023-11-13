Dallas ISD teacher assistant's body identified; cause of death 'pending,' medical examiner says

The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed a body found in Mesquite belongs to a missing Dallas ISD teacher's assistant.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga's body was found in a wooded area less than a mile from where her car was found.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga

The 24-year-old Mendez disappeared on Sept. 27, leading to a search.

Her white 2015 Buick La Cross was found in Mesquite at the intersection of Milam Road and Lawson Road.

Mendez's remains were found on Oct. 12.

Police said the last place she was seen alive was the Quik Trip gas station on Highway 175 and Belt Line Road in Dallas.

Security video shows her buying food and a drink, filling up with gas, and driving off shortly after she dropped a friend off at a mobile home park in Seagoville.

The cause of death is still listed as "pending," according to the medical examiner.

Mesquite police say the death is being investigated as a homicide.