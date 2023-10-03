Dallas ISD teacher assistant missing after reportedly dropping off friend at mobile home park

Seagoville police and the Texas Rangers are looking for a missing 24-year-old woman who they believe could be in danger.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, a teacher assistant in Dallas ISD, was last seen on surveillance cameras around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 in the Creekside Mobile Home Park on Hwy 175 in Seagoville.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga (Courtesy: Seagoville Police Department)

Olascoaga was reportedly at the location for a short time to drop off a friend.

Her white 2015 Buick La Cross was found in Mesquite at the next at the intersection of Milam Road and Lawson Road.

Police say that they are looking into text messages that were given to the family by friends.

Seagoville Police say that the text lead them to believe that foul play may be involved in Jennifer's disappearance.

Jennifer's family tells police her disappearance is not normal.

Olascoaga has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as an endangered missing person.

Police are asking anyone with information about her or anyone with surveillance video from the area where Jennifer was last seen or where her vehicle was discovered to contact them.