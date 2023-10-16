Human remains found in the area where a missing Dallas ISD employee's car was found

Investigators found human remains while searching for a Dallas ISD teacher assistant who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, 24, was last seen at the Quik Trip gas station on Highway 175 and Belt Line Road in Dallas on Sept. 27.

Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga

Security video shows her buying food and a drink, filling up with gas, and then driving off.

That was shortly after she dropped a friend off at a mobile home park in Seagoville.

Family members said she never made it back home.

"When we found out that she never made it home that Wednesday night, it was a hint, like, hey, something's going on. She always makes it home, she was very punctual at work, she didn't show up the next day, we said this is not okay, something is going on," said Litzy Mendez, her cousin.

Mendez’s family found her white 2015 Buick La Cross in Mesquite near the intersection of Milam and Lawson roads. Her wallet was still inside the vehicle.

Police investigators and the Texas Rangers found the human remains on Thursday in a wooded area south of Interstate 20, just east of Lumley Road. That’s less than a mile away from where Mendez’s car was found.

They are now working to identify the remains.

Jennfier Mendez's white 2015 Buick La Cross was found in Mesquite near the intersection of Milam and Lawson roads.

"Currently, it is unknown if the human remains are related to the Seagoville missing person case, Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, and the case remains an open investigation," the Seagoville Police Department said in a statement.

Police are also looking for more security video from the area where Mendez’s car was found.

They encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact the Seagoville Police Department.