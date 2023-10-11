Seagoville police release new surveillance video of missing Dallas ISD employee who could be in danger

Seagoville Police released new surveillance video of a missing Dallas ISD employee who they believe could be in danger.

The new video shows 24-year-old Jennifer Mendez Olascoaga, a teacher assistant in Dallas ISD, at a Quik Trip on US HWY 175 and Belt Line Road in Dallas on Sept. 27.

In the video, she is parked at a gas pump and goes inside to buy food and a drink.

She then puts gas in her car and drives off.

The video was taken after Mendez dropped a friend off at the Creekside Mobile Home Park in Seagoville.

The mobile home park was where police previously believed that she was last seen.

Family members found her white 2015 Buick La Cross was found in Mesquite at the next at the intersection of Milam Road and Lawson Road.

A Seagoville police detective searched Mendez's car and found her wallet.

Family members say that one of Mendez's friends showed them random text messages from someone saying they would never see her again.

Police say that they are looking into text messages and that foul play has not been ruled out.

The family has held several searches in the area where Mendez's car was found.

Dallas Police, the Texas Rangers and Seagoville Police are working together in an effort to find Mendez.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is asked to contact the Seagoville Police Department.