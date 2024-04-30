Spirit Airlines adds 5 new nonstop flights from DFW Airport

Spirit Airlines is adding five new nonstop flights out of Dallas for people who want a quick or affordable summer getaway.

The airline said it will begin offering direct flights from DFW Airport to Columbus, Kansas City, Memphis, Milwaukee, and San Antonio in July.

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

New Spirit Airlines Routes from Dallas (DFW) Destination – Frequency – Start Date

Columbus (CMH) – 4x Weekly – July 10, 2024

Kansas City (MCI) – 4x Weekly – July 10, 2024

Memphis (MEM) – 3x Weekly – July 11, 2024

Milwaukee (MKE) – 3x Weekly – July 11, 2024

San Antonio (SAT) – 2x Daily – July 10, 2024

The five new destinations will bring Spirit’s total number of peak daily departures from DFW to more than three dozen.

The flights are already available for booking on the airline’s website.