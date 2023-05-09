2 students arrested in connection to threats at Irving Nimitz HS

Irving police say they have arrested 2 students connected to threats against Irving Nimitz High School and a teacher.

Irving PD says a general threatening social media post was edited by students on separate occasions. One person tagged Nimitz, the other tagged a teacher at the school.

Both of the juveniles were identified and arrested.

Screenshots of the post sent to FOX 4 by viewers warn about a shooting on campus on Wednesday.

"There is no known or credible threat against any campus in Irving," said police in a statement.

The original post is believed to have originated outside the state, according to Irving police.

Several districts in the area are dealing with an increased number of threats against school.

Frisco police say they've arrested 26 people for similar threats this school year, including a 13-year-old female earlier this week.

Plano ISD dealt with threats at 4 different schools on Monday. Charges for the students involved are possible.