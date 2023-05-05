2 students arrested after threat of violence at MacArthur High School in Irving

Police arrested two Irving ISD students on Friday after they were tipped off to a threat.

The district says they received a tip that a student at MacArthur High School was threatened with violence based on a personal argument between students.

In an email to parents, Irving ISD says the district's security department and Irving police intercepted the students as they arrived on campus.

They put a "hold" into place on campus and did a sweep of the school.

Two prohibited weapons were found, and the district determined the threat was credible.

Two students were arrested. The district says they will make sure legal and disciplinary consequences will be handed down.

Irving ISD says the threat was different from the hoax threat circulating among other schools in Texas and Florida.

The district says there will be additional security measures in place for the rest of the day and that added safety screenings will be implemented for the rest of the school year.