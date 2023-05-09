Threats at 4 Plano ISD schools investigated, charges possible

article

Plano police investigated threats reported at four different schools on Monday.

A student who recently transferred out of state was allegedly behind a social media threat that mentioned a shooting at Clark High School.

Investigators said in a separate incident, a student at Hendrick Middle School altered that social media post to indicate a shooting would happen there.

Both of those students were identified and could face criminal charges.

Clark High School will have extra security this week as a precaution.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office also got a tip Monday that a Vines High School student had a gun and was making threats.

That student was located, but no weapons were found. The threat could not be verified, police said.

And at Bowman Middle School, a BB gun reportedly fell out of a student’s backpack.

Police said it was confiscated, and the situation was resolved immediately.