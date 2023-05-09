Threats at 4 Plano ISD schools investigated, charges possible
PLANO, Texas - Plano police investigated threats reported at four different schools on Monday.
A student who recently transferred out of state was allegedly behind a social media threat that mentioned a shooting at Clark High School.
Investigators said in a separate incident, a student at Hendrick Middle School altered that social media post to indicate a shooting would happen there.
Both of those students were identified and could face criminal charges.
Clark High School will have extra security this week as a precaution.
The Collin County Sheriff’s Office also got a tip Monday that a Vines High School student had a gun and was making threats.
That student was located, but no weapons were found. The threat could not be verified, police said.
And at Bowman Middle School, a BB gun reportedly fell out of a student’s backpack.
Police said it was confiscated, and the situation was resolved immediately.