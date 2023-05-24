Frisco is getting a new H-E-B!

The popular Texas grocery store chain says it will begin construction on its second location in Frisco next month.

The store will be located at Highway 380 and FM 423 in eastern Denton County.

H-E-B expects the store to open in late 2024.

After becoming a big name in southern and central Texas H-E-B has expanded into the DFW area.

H-E-B opened stores in Frisco and Plano late last year, with locations in Allen, Alliance, Mansfield and McKinney also officially announced.

"This new store builds on the company’s longstanding presence in the area and reinforces its commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas," said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs for H-E-B in a statement.

H-E-B says it will share more details about the groundbreaking ceremony for the new store in June.