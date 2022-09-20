Frisco's first H-E-B opens Wednesday. Here's what it looks like inside.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

San Antonio-based grocery store H-E-B is ready to make its Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex debut on Wednesday when its new store opens in Frisco.

The 118,000-square-foot store on Main Street will open at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The people in charge of H-E-B says a move to North Texas has something that has long been in the works.

"It's our first store coming to North Texas, so we are super excited to join the community," said H-E-B's Juan-Carlos Ruck during a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

H-E-B already has stores located in Ennis and Waxahachie.

If there is any question about how excited people are for the new grocery store, Frisco police posted a suggested traffic route for opening. Even still, they are predicting backups telling people to bring their patience.

H-E-B has begun to expand into North Texas in recent years, after spending much of its 100+ years of existence in Central and South Texas.

So why Frisco?

"It's a great community, it is growing, but candidly we had to start somewhere in North Texas, and we look forward to being able to serve all the customers in the metroplex," said Ruck.

H-E-B leaders says they hope to expand to all communities across North Texas over time.

More stores expected to come to Mansfield, Allen, McKinney, Plano, Prosper, Rockwall, Forney and Melissa in the near future.

"We've been buying real estate hoping to find opportunities as they present themselves to open stores and serve more communities," said Ruck.

The Frisco store has been under construction since June 2021.

The store includes a pharmacy and a True Texas BBQ restaurant, which was named a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist.

As part of Tuesday's ceremony H-E-B also made a $10,000 contribution to the Argicultre & Culinary Arts Program at Frisco ISD's Career & Technical Education Center.

The store will be open 7 days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.