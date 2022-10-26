H-E-B announced it will begin construction on a new grocery store in Alliance in just a few weeks.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held November 16.

The store, which will be at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive, is expected to be completed in 2024.

(Source: H-E-B)

H-E-B, a long time central and south Texas staple, has recently expanded into North Texas.

Dozens of shoppers waited hours outside the new location in Frisco for opening day in September.

More H-E-B stores expected to come to Mansfield, Allen, McKinney, Plano, Prosper, Rockwall, Forney and Melissa in the near future.