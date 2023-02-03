H-E-B breaking ground on new store in Mansfield Friday

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 10:30 Friday morning for the upcoming H-E-B in Mansfield.

The 118,000 square foot space on the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street will be the second H-E-B in Tarrant County.

The company says the grocery store will hire more than 700 employees from the community.

Friday's celebration will include leaders from Mansfield and H-E-B.

Details about when the store will open are expected to be announced at the event.

The popular chain of grocery stores started in Kerrville, Texas has recently expanded to North Texas.

Long lines and excitement have come with the opening of each store in North Texas, with more expected in the near future.

H-E-B says it now has more than 430 stores and 154,000 partners in Texas and Mexico.