H-E-B in Plano opens Wednesday. Here's what it looks like inside.

H-E-B continues to expand its grocery store empire into North Texas on Wednesday when they open a new store in Plano.

The newest H-E-B on 6001 Preston Road near Spring Creek Parkway will open its doors at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"There's been great buzz, we have a great following at H-E-B," said H-E-B's Juan-Carlos Ruck at a ribbon cutting ceremony at the store on Tuesday.

When an H-E-B opened in Frisco earlier this year dozens of shoppers showed up before the sun came up to get a chance to buy groceries at the new store.

The 118,000-square-foot Plano store will have the same Texas-themed products, as well as a True Texas BBQ restaurant.

Plano originally announced it was getting an H-E-B in March 2021.

H-E-B has other locations in North Texas in Johnson and Ellis counties.

It is planning to open additional stores in Allen and McKinney next year. Fort Worth and Mansfield should have stores open sometime in 2024.