Gov. Abbott: Texas power grid 'much more prepared' for winter weather than in the past

When Texans hear about extreme cold in the forecast, our minds instantly ask the question: will the power stay on?

Governor Greg Abbott says this storm is extreme, but not like the winter storm in 2021 which left the state paralyzed.

"I know a lot of people are concerned, is the power going to stay on," said Gov. Abbott at a news conference on Friday.

From Saturday to Wednesday, state officials say the entire state will experience temperatures below freezing.

Gov. Abbott said while the power grid operated by ERCOT is fully prepared, they are predicting tight conditions after the MLK holiday.

Related article

"We are expecting Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning to be the tightest times for the power grid," Abbott noted.

Pablo Vegas, the CEO of ERCOT, says because there will be little precipitation statewide, renewable energy like wind and solar will perform as normal.

Vegas says the changes with winterization also has power generators prepared.

"We have completed nearly 1,800 weatherization inspections over the last couple of years. We are on track to do 450 this winter alone," said Vegas.

Abbott echoed that statement, saying this is a different type of storm compared to the 2021 winter storm, which resulted in the state being in the dark for days.

"It will last for several days, but it will not be anything close to what we experienced with Winter Storm Uri," the governor said. "We are much, much more prepared than we were for Winter Storm Uri."

As of Friday, looking at the forecast, ERCOT says we will not go into any conservation calls.

"We do expect the ERCOT grid to be normal conditions throughout this weather event. There is no expectation of an energy emergency, and we are not calling for conservation at this point in time. Now, things can change," said Vegas.

State officials said if your power goes out it could be due to down lines or strong winds. That repair is on your local energy provider, not grid related.





