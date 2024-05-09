Expand / Collapse search

American Airlines flight attendants picket at DFW Airport

Published  May 9, 2024 11:27am CDT
American Airlines
DALLAS - American Airlines flight attendants are picketing at airports across the country as they fight for a new contract.

The picketing at DFW Airport began outside Terminal D Thursday morning.

The flight attendants will also picket at the American Airlines headquarters in Fort Worth Thursday afternoon.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants asked the federal government to clear the way for a possible strike.

Its members argue they’ve gone years without pay raises. They also want more sick days and better working conditions.

Their contract talks with the Fort Worth-based carrier have dragged on for years.

Thursday's demonstrations are not expected to disrupt flights.