Lake Worth crash takes out traffic light leading to delays

A traffic signal in Lake Worth was knocked over on Wednesday night after a crash involving a school bus.

No children were on the bus at the time, according to Lake Worth police.

The crash happened on SH-199 at Telephone Road.

One of the westbound signal lights was ripped from the ground.

Lake Worth Police say repairs to the traffic signal are expected to take 7 to 10 days.

Officers were on scene Thursday morning to help direct traffic, but delays built up in the area.

The police department says it is working with TxDOT to help alleviate some of the traffic.