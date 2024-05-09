Rockwall Concerts by the Lake return

North Texans can cap off their Thursday evenings with music and beautiful scenery.

The 'Concert by the Lake' shows are back at Rockwall Harbor.

The city is hosting a series of concerts every Thursday from now through the last Thursday of July.

Last week, the Rockwall Orchestra performed music from Star Wars.

Tonight, Jazz R&B band Memphis Soul will take the stage.

"Bring a blanket, bring a drink, come out here and enjoy the free live music capitol of North Texas," said Rockwall Mayor Trace Johannesen.

The concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. and are free.

More info here.

Rockwall Concert by the Lake 2024 Schedule