Rockwall Concerts by the Lake return
ROCKWALL, Texas - North Texans can cap off their Thursday evenings with music and beautiful scenery.
The 'Concert by the Lake' shows are back at Rockwall Harbor.
The city is hosting a series of concerts every Thursday from now through the last Thursday of July.
Last week, the Rockwall Orchestra performed music from Star Wars.
Tonight, Jazz R&B band Memphis Soul will take the stage.
"Bring a blanket, bring a drink, come out here and enjoy the free live music capitol of North Texas," said Rockwall Mayor Trace Johannesen.
The concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. and are free.
Rockwall Concert by the Lake 2024 Schedule
- May 9 - Memphis Soul, Jazz/R&B
- May 16 - Nevermind, Nirvana Tribute Band
- May 23 - Red, Taylor Swift Tribute Band
- May 30 - Jukebox Heroes, Party Band
- June 6 - Bidi Bidi Banda, Selena Party Band
- June 13 - Escape, Journey Tribute Band
- June 20 - Soulful Soundz, R&B/Soul Music
- June 27 - Lone Star Skynard, Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute
- July 11 - IDT Band, Party Band
- July 18 - Bad Moon Rising, Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Band
- July 25 - David Whiteman Band, Party Band