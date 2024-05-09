Expand / Collapse search

Rockwall Concerts by the Lake return

Published  May 9, 2024 11:35am CDT
Rockwall
Rockwall is inviting North Texans to come out and enjoy live music next to Lake Ray Hubbard. The Thursday night concert series is at the Harbor shopping center. Mayor Trace Johannesen talks about what people can expect.

ROCKWALL, Texas - North Texans can cap off their Thursday evenings with music and beautiful scenery.

The 'Concert by the Lake' shows are back at Rockwall Harbor.

The city is hosting a series of concerts every Thursday from now through the last Thursday of July.

Last week, the Rockwall Orchestra performed music from Star Wars.

Tonight, Jazz R&B band Memphis Soul will take the stage.

"Bring a blanket, bring a drink, come out here and enjoy the free live music capitol of North Texas," said Rockwall Mayor Trace Johannesen.

The concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. and are free.

More info here.

Rockwall Concert by the Lake 2024 Schedule

  • May 9 - Memphis Soul, Jazz/R&B
  • May 16 - Nevermind, Nirvana Tribute Band
  • May 23 - Red, Taylor Swift Tribute Band
  • May 30 - Jukebox Heroes, Party Band
  • June 6 - Bidi Bidi Banda, Selena Party Band
  • June 13 - Escape, Journey Tribute Band
  • June 20 - Soulful Soundz, R&B/Soul Music
  • June 27 - Lone Star Skynard, Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute
  • July 11 - IDT Band, Party Band
  • July 18 - Bad Moon Rising, Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Band
  • July 25 - David Whiteman Band, Party Band