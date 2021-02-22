City of Arlington sets up storm recovery website for residents needing help
Thousands of people are still short on food, water and the financial resources to repair what's damaged. The city of Arlington is trying to address all those needs in one place.
Gov. Abbott promises changes, new legislation to address Texas power grid failure
Hearings over what led to last week's massive power failure begin Thursday in Austin. Meanwhile, state Democrats say Abbott isn’t taking responsibility for his role. He appoints the people who oversee ERCOT.
Arlington residents in water-damaged apartments unable to move out
The winter storm left people in unlivable conditions at an Arlington apartment complex. And they say they haven't been able to get in touch with the building's owner.
Some people living in Garland apartments still without water a week after winter storms
Most North Texans have gone on with their lives after last week's winter storms, but some people are still living in survival mode.
Coast Guard, rescue organizations release sea turtles back into Gulf of Mexico after Texas winter storm
A week after volunteers saved thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles from frigid waters in Texas, rescuers have begun releasing the recovered animals back into the Gulf of Mexico.
5 ERCOT board members resign as leader says Texas was minutes from total blackout
The CEO of ERCOT admitted communication before the storm should have been better but he wants the public to understand that the state's electric grid was less than five minutes away from a total blackout.
Automatic replacement SNAP benefits approved for 66 Texas disaster counties
Current SNAP recipients in the 66 counties receiving approval for automatic replacement benefits do not need to take any action and do not need to call 2-1-1 to receive replacement benefits.
Denton could borrow up to $300M to cover high electricity costs during winter storm
The city of Denton is one of several in Texas with its own electric utility and it took a real hit in the winter storm with unexpectedly high costs. It may have to borrow millions of dollars to cover that.
Grapevine PD: Thief took advantage of winter storm to break into storage units
Grapevine police are looking for a thief who took advantage of the power outages and water shutoffs from last week’s storm.
Texas woman with $9,300 electricity bill files class-action lawsuit against Griddy
A Chambers County resident filed a class-action lawsuit against electricity retailer Griddy on Monday, accusing the provider of price gouging customers during last week’s freeze. She is seeking $1 billion in relief for affected customers.
Dallas’ Vickery Meadows residents struggle without water after winter storm
People desperate for water lined up buckets at a fire hydrant at the Villas Del Solamar apartments in the Dallas neighborhood to the east of Central Expressway and Park Lane.
Small Business Administration opens virtual centers to help those affected by winter storm
The virtual recovery centers opened by the SBA will give business owners, homeowners, renters and non-profits a chance to get some federal money so they can build again following the devastation of the winter storm.
Couple delivers baby at home during Texas winter storm
Many families faced perils last week without power and water but few like the Ford family. Snow and ice kept their mid-wife from coming so they delivered their baby daughter themselves at home.
State Fair Classic won't be played at Cotton Bowl because of weather damage
Globe Life Park will host the State Fair Classic between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M in March.
Texas lawmakers to hold hearings Thursday on power grid failure
Members of the Texas Legislature will hold a hearing this week to get answers about the failure of the state's power grid that left millions in the dark.
FEMA delivers more bottled water to North Texans
Boil water orders have been lifted in Fort Worth and Arlington, but the water problems persist. FEMA delivered more pallets of bottled water for residents on Monday struggling to get some.
Dallas school raises $10,000 to feed students, their families after winter storm
Teachers and staff pulled the idea together quickly and in just two days and raised roughly $10,000 to feed students and their families.
Fort Worth senior facility damaged by severe winter weather
The Harmon Senior Villas has ceilings collapsed from water damage and elevators still out of service.
Nearly half of Dallas ISD campuses damaged from winter weather storm
Dallas ISD officials say the plan is to have schools open Wednesday for in-person learning. It says 113 of 250 campuses were damaged last week.
Paramedic helped others after surviving icy Fort Worth I-35 pileup
Trey McDaniel's SUV was in the chain-reaction crash that left six dead on the icy road earlier this month. He jumped out and immediately started helping other victims.