The first of two cold fronts is expected to move through North Texas overnight.

The front is expected to bring a chance of some gusty storms from about midnight to 3 a.m. Friday morning. The chances of seeing storms are higher to the east.

Friday Forecast

Friday looks pretty dry, but chilly compared to Thursday's relatively warm weather.

You will definitely feel the cooler weather when you get into the car to head to work or school Friday morning.

Temperatures will be around freezing with wind chills in the 20s and upper teens.

High temperatures will be in the 40s on Friday.

Saturday Forecast

Temperatures will climb up to the mid 50s on Saturday afternoon before the second arctic front moves through North Texas.

The front is expected to arrive Saturday evening into Saturday night, locking in the coldest air of the season so far.

Related article

Sunday Forecast

Temperatures will drop into the 20s on Sunday.

Late in the day, there is a potential for a wintry mix, meaning ice, sleet or snow is possible.

If there is enough moisture to fall in the cold air, it could make roads dangerous Sunday night into Monday morning.

We will get a better idea of what to expect when it comes to precipitation as we get closer to Sunday.

Right now, areas to the north are expected to see snow, the Metroplex will see a wintry mix and areas to the south will be more likely to see cold rain or ice.

Monday Forecast

Low temperatures will drop all the way into the single digits for some of us Monday morning with subzero wind chills.

Tuesday Forecast

Things will stay bitterly cold through Tuesday, meaning we will likely spend 72-84 hours below freezing.

Temperatures are expected rise back above freezing by Wednesday.