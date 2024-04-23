Fort Worth police arrest suspect in West 7th Entertainment District shooting

Fort Worth police have made an arrest in a shooting in the West 7th Entertainment District last month.

22-year-old Joshua Arias Rosales is currently in the Fort Worth jail where he is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon leading to a brain injury or paralysis.

Joshua Arias Rosales

Earlier this month, police released photos of five people who they called suspects during the incident on St. Patrick's Day.

Detectives believed it started as an argument and a physical fight, which escalated into a shooting at the intersection of Bledsoe and Currie Streets.

(Source: Fort Worth Police)

Police released several photos of people believed to be involved in the incident, including one showing a suspect holding a gun.

The victim was shot and seriously injured.

This comes after multiple incidents in the West 7th District in recent months.

On March 2, an argument on nearby Crockett Street over a relationship ended with gunfire and one man dead.

In September, a TCU student was shot and killed in the same area during what investigators call a ‘random act of violence.’

Recently, Fort Worth police have said the routine detail for the area includes more than 25 patrol officers nightly.