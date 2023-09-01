TCU student shot and killed near West 7th Street

A TCU student was shot and killed early Friday morning near the popular West 7th Street in Fort Worth.

Wes Smith, a junior at the school, was shot and killed around 1 a.m.

Fort Worth Police arrested 21-year-old Matthew Purdy on Friday in connection with the shooting.

Matthew Purdy (Courtesy: Fort Worth Police)

Fort Worth police say Smith was shot by the suspect while he stood on Bledsoe Street. The police department says the suspect ran from the scene and assaulted a female as he tried to get away.

He was arrested a short time after.

Purdy has been charged with murder.

Smith was a member the Kappa Sigma fraternity and finance major at TCU. He was also a walk-on to the Horned Frogs football team his freshman year, but hadn't been on the team since.

"We are devastated by the tragic death of one of our students, junior Wes Smith from Germantown, Tennessee. He was a beloved member of our community, and we grieve with his family and friends," a TCU spokesperson told FOX 4.

The university says that counselors are available to help at the 2nd floor of Jarvis Hall.