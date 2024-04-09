Fort Worth police release photos of suspects in West 7th Entertainment District shooting

Fort Worth police are asking for help identifying 5 suspects in connection to a shooting in the popular West 7th Entertainment District.

Around 1 a.m on the morning of March 17, a man was shot and seriously injured at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Street.

Fort Worth police say the shooting started as an argument and physical fight between the victim and 5 suspects.

The suspects are 3 males and 2 females.

One of the males, who was wearing a black Nike shirt, is the person police say is the shooter.

(Source: Fort Worth Police)

An image from the incident shows the man with a gun.

Police say a female in a black shirt and a male in a yellow shirt were involved in the fight.

(Source: Fort Worth Police)

The two other suspects include a female in a grey sweatshirt and a man in a gray hoodie who observed the fight.

Police are also looking for a witness in a black jacket who took a video of the fight.

(Source: Fort Worth Police)

Anyone with information call Fort Worth police at 817-372-3781 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

This comes after multiple incidents in the West 7th District in recent months.

On March 2, an argument on nearby Crockett Street over a relationship ended with gunfire and one man dead.

In September, a TCU student was shot and killed in the same area during what investigators call a ‘random act of violence.’

Recently, Fort Worth police have said the routine detail for the area includes more than 25 patrol officers nightly.