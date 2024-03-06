Fort Worth deadly shooting near West 7th stemmed from relationship dispute

The suspect in a weekend murder near Fort Worth’s West 7th Entertainment District was reportedly upset about his friend’s relationship choice.

Karlove Palmer, 29, is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Bryson Rodgers Saturday night outside a virtual reality business.

An arrest warrant affidavit provides more details about the motive for the shooting.

Palmer reportedly arrived at the location just as Bryson arrived with his roommate and their two female dates.

The affidavit states Palmer is friends with the woman who is dating Bryson’s roommate. But they hadn’t spoken in about a month because he did not approve of their on-again, off-again relationship.

Members of Bryson’s group exchanged a few words with Palmer and then went inside.

"[Palmer] told [Bryson’s roommate] they have been friends for 15 years, and that the issues they recently had were not important. [Bryson’s roommate] agreed they were cool, and did not want any issues with [Palmer]," the police document states.

The group came back out a few minutes later to vape while waiting for their game to start.

Palmer was across the street at the time and began to yell at them because "he hears them talking about him," the affidavit states.

According to the police document, Bryson pretended he was going to slap someone. That apparently set Palmer off.

Palmer disappeared for a few minutes. When he returned, he yelled at Bryson several times to "come slap me."

Bryson and his group reportedly tried to defuse the argument, but Palmer continued yelling at them.

The affidavit states Bryson eventually crossed the street as if to fight and that’s when Palmer shot him five times.

Palmer fled the scene before police arrived, but they were able to quickly identify him based on witness statements and cellphone video that showed the shooting.

Palmer turned himself in on Monday after police announced they knew who they were looking for. He’s currently in the Tarrant County jail charged with murder.

Police said no one in Bryson’s group had a weapon and the fight had not yet turned physical.

The two men also didn’t know each other. They only had common friends, police said.