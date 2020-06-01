Fort Worth implements curfew following tense standoff with protesters

article

There will be a curfew in place Monday night following demonstrations that got out of hand in the city.

Mayor Betsy Price said the 8 p.m. curfew was “as a result of last night and in the interest of public health and safety.”

Fort Worth police used tear gas, smoke and flashbangs Sunday night to end a standoff with hundreds of protesters on the 7th Street bridge.

Police blocked the bridge after hearing the protesters say they were going to cause damage to a nearby shopping center.

After several hours, police said the protesters threw water bottles and set off fireworks.

Police slowly continued to push forward until the crowd left.

