Fort Worth implements curfew following tense standoff with protesters
FORT WORTH, Texas - There will be a curfew in place Monday night following demonstrations that got out of hand in the city.
Mayor Betsy Price said the 8 p.m. curfew was “as a result of last night and in the interest of public health and safety.”
Fort Worth police used tear gas, smoke and flashbangs Sunday night to end a standoff with hundreds of protesters on the 7th Street bridge.
Police blocked the bridge after hearing the protesters say they were going to cause damage to a nearby shopping center.
After several hours, police said the protesters threw water bottles and set off fireworks.
Police slowly continued to push forward until the crowd left.
