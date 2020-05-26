CNN crew released after being arrested while reporting live in Minneapolis
Minnesota State Police arrested a CNN crew while they were reporting on the unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.
Rioters set Minneapolis police precinct on fire as protests reignite over George Floyd's death
Mayor Jacob Frey said he made the call to evacuate police officers from the 3rd Precinct before rioters set the building on fire Thursday night as protests continued to boil over in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.
Minnesota governor activates National Guard to restore calm amid escalating unrest over George Floyd death
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard Thursday to help restore calm in the Twin Cities amid escalating unrest over the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.
‘We have the right to fight back’: Colin Kaepernick speaks out on death of George Floyd
“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” Kaepernick wrote on Twitter.
Minneapolis city leaders make emotional plea for peace, acknowledge 'deficit of hope' in community
Minneapolis leaders made an emotional plea for peace in the streets Thursday morning while acknowledging centuries of what Chief Medaria Arradondo called a “deficit of hope,” in the city.
George Floyd family attorney releases statement thanking protesters, calling for justice and peace
The attorney representing the family of George Floyd released a statement Thursday morning thanking the protesters seeking justice in Floyd’s death, calling for peace and asking for prayers and support for his family.
Hundreds of protesters gather in downtown LA to rally against death of George Floyd
Hundreds of people took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday to protest the killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody.
Fires set, businesses looted and 1 man killed as George Floyd protests turn violent in Minneapolis
Police say they have responded to multiple reports of fires and lootings at businesses in the area of the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct as protests over the death of George Floyd turn violent.
1 dead, 1 in custody after deadly shooting near George Floyd protests Wednesday night
A man is dead and another is in custody Wednesday night after a deadly shooting near the George Floyd protests.
Minneapolis Mayor Frey asking for Minnesota National Guard assistance with protest response
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is asking the governor to deploy the Minnesota National Guard to help with the response to the George Floyd protests, according to an official with the mayor's office.
Dallas police chief, DPA president condemn officers in George Floyd video
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall and Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata both have the same opinion on what they see in the video of George Floyd’s death.
Timeline: Death of George Floyd, reactions and protests
A timeline of events details the moments that led up to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody Monday night, and the unrest that followed.
George Floyd, victim in police encounter, had started new life in Minnesota
Before he died after being pinned for minutes beneath a Minneapolis police officer's knee, George Floyd was suffering the same fate as millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic: out of work and looking for a new job.
'Do you understand now?': LeBron James says George Floyd's death is why Kaepernick kneeled
James posted an image showing an officer kneeling on Floyd, alongside a picture of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling before a game.
Minneapolis mayor calls for charges against arresting officer in death of George Floyd
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to file criminal charges against the arresting officer in the death of George Floyd.
4 Minneapolis police officers identified in death of George Floyd
The Minneapolis Police Department has identified the four police officers who were fired following the death of George Floyd in police custody Monday night.
‘Please, please I can’t breathe’: Man dies after being detained by Minneapolis police, FBI investigating
An unarmed black man died Monday night after pleading with Minneapolis police officers that he could not breathe while he was being detained. The man has been identified as 46-year-old George Floyd.
4 Minneapolis police officers fired following death of George Floyd in police custody
Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody Monday night.
'He was everyone's favorite everything': Family of George Floyd mourns his death
The first cousins of George Floyd, the man who died in Minneapolis Police custody Monday evening, responded to his killing Tuesday in an interview with TMX.news.