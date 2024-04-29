Missing Frisco teacher's aide found dead, police say

A missing Frisco teacher's aide was found dead on Monday, according to police.

43-year-old Kylie Doyle was reported missing to Plano Police on April 20, by her husband after she didn't return from work.

Kylie Doyle (Courtesy: Plano Police)

Doyle drove away from her job at Lebanon Trail High School around 11:40 a.m. on April 19 and did not return, according to police.

Plano police detectives found her vehicle at an apartment complex in Frisco with her body inside.

Frisco police say the cause of death is still pending, but an initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Mrs. Doyle’s family and friends during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as they grieve the loss of their loved one," said the Plano Police department in a statement.

Lebanon Trail High School will have extra counseling staff on campus to support staff and students in the coming days.