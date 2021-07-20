Fort Worth grandmother who pushed to make Juneteenth a federal holiday reads to students

article

The North Texas woman known as the grandmother of Juneteenth visited Fort Worth’s Uplift Ascend for a schoolwide book reading Monday.

Opal Lee is a life-long educator who is passionate about teaching people young and old about the significance of Juneteenth.

She read excerpts from her book "Juneteenth: A Children’s Story" to students and staff.

"All slaves are free! The slaves were so happy they started celebrating and we’ve been celebrating every since," she said.

Lee’s efforts over the years helped turn Juneteenth into a federal holiday, which Congress made official just ahead of the holiday last month.

