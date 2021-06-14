94-year-old Opal Lee continues her quest to make Juneteenth a national holiday

She’s 94 years old and not giving up.

Social impact leader Opal Lee is continuing her journey to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Lee’s family celebrated Juneteenth when she was growing up in Marshall, Texas.

June 19, 1865 is the day slaves in Texas learned of their freedom two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

At the age of 89, Lee decided to walk from her home now in Fort Worth to Washington D.C. in an effort to get Juneteenth named a national holiday.

There’s also now a children’s book about her efforts, a play and an ongoing petition.

"None of us are free until we are all free. And we weren’t free on the Fourth of July in 1776. I’m advocating we celebrate from the 19th of June until the 4th of July. That would be celebrating freedom," Lee said.

Advertisement

For more information about Lee’s journey and to sign the petition, visit www.opalswalk2dc.com and www.juneteenthftw.com/petiton.