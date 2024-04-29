Frequent flooding in Everman leaves homeowners frustrated

More than a dozen homes in southern Tarrant County were flooded in Sunday morning's downpour.

The city manager of Everman says flooding in the area is an issue they've been working with FEMA to address.

Ring camera video showed police coming up to his door at 4:30 a.m. to evacuate homes in Everman.

Matt Lambert says he's grateful.

"The water was already up to the front of the house. I opened the back door and saw that it was gaining on the back door. So, we got dressed, grabbed the dog, jumped in the truck, when I drove out of here the water was up to here. I barely got out of the neighborhood," Lambert said.

Lambert says flooding in the neighborhood has become a constant worry.

"It made it in every room including the garage and you can see the garage. My lawn mower and any other type of equipment for the yard is done," he said. "The City Council says they are working on a solution for it, but years later, here we are."

FOX 4 was in the Everman neighborhood when it flooded in 2018.

"It was really scary, yeah, we went to the hospital yesterday at night," said Cecilia Cedillo at the time.

Cedillo lived in one of the 45 homes evacuated in 2018. She was then pregnant with her first child.

Sunday morning, she once again had to evacuate.

"Every time it rains the water gets high, and we get afraid to lose the cars," Cedillo said.

Monday morning she worked to get water out of her trunk.

"It won’t turn on," Cedillo said.

[REPORTER: "What are you going to do?"]

"I don't know maybe just try to repair it. Last time we lost two cars," she replied.



Since 2018, there have been multiple flash floods of Christie Avenue.

[REPORTER: "Are you thinking about trying to move?"]

"Yeah, but it is expensive," said Cedillo.

Irma Chavez's family is also thankful her family was able to make it out okay before floodwaters poured into her home Sunday morning.

"My daughter told me mom, get ready," she said. "We managed to get out, thanks to God."

"If those cops had not shown up and woken me up, I probably would have woken up when the water was in the house. It was maybe 20 minutes away, we barely made it out," said Matt Lambert.

For Lambert, the damage costs more than just the repairs.

"I had to take the day off of work, and I will have to take off tomorrow b ecause I can’t let it sit. You know, the longer it sits in there the more you have a chance of mold," he said.

The city manager for Everman said the city finally got funding from FEMA for a master drainage study in 2022.

That study was just completed last month.

"It is not normal for this to happen, especially this often," said Lambert.

Now that Everman's master drainage study is complete FEMA must approve the study.

After that, the city will be able to apply for mitigation funding. One option could be buyouts of some of the homes.

