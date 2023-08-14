EPA warns of chemicals in creek following Garland Sherwin-Williams plant fire

There may be dangerous levels of chemicals in some North Texas waterways.

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning people not to fish in Duck Creek or the East Fork Trinity River because of possible contamination.

The EPA continues to test waterways near the Sherwin-William paint plant in Garland after thousands of gallons of firefighting chemicals were used to put out last Monday’s fire and explosions.

Environmental groups are working with the plant to sample about 45 miles of surrounding waterways.

The city of Garland said early results show drinking water and sanitation systems are not affected, and they will continue to check those levels.

But the warnings extend beyond the Garland city limits.

Creek impacted by Garland Sherwin-Williams plant explosion. (Map courtesy: EPA)

For now, people are urged to avoid any contact with the potentially impacted waterways which begin near the intersection of Shiloh and Miller roads and extend to the East Fort Trinity River.

People are also asked to avoid recreational activities in the Trinity River until further notice.