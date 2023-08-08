Garland urges public to avoid creek affected by Sherwin-Williams plant explosion

Cleanup efforts continue on Tuesday after an explosion at the Garland Sherwin-Williams plant on Monday morning.

The City of Garland, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Environmental Protection Agency and Sherwin-Williams are working to clean up the area in and around the plant.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Inside the Garland Sherwin-Williams plant. (Source: EPA)

After the flames broke out foam retardant from the Sherwin-Williams fire suppression system made its way into the sewer system and surrounding creeks.

Several people have posted videos online of the foam in creeks around the area along with some dead fish.

Creek impacted by Garland Sherwin-Williams plant explosion. (Map courtesy: EPA)

The City of Garland says that there are no major impacts to public health that have been identified at this time and that crews are working to remove any remaining foam.

The public is still advised not to fish or go into the creek while crews continue to test for contaminants.

The EPA did air quality testing from the plant to approximately 7.4 miles downstream of the site.

The EPA says it "did not observe any readings for any contaminants at or above community action levels."

TCEQ also did not find concerning levels of contaminants.

The City of Garland says if any hazards are found in the area they will let residents know immediately.