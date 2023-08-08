Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County

Garland urges public to avoid creek affected by Sherwin-Williams plant explosion

Garland
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Explosion at Garland Sherwin Williams plant injures 1

Early morning explosions in Garland woke neighbors in the area. 1 person received minor injuries. The EPA and other crews are monitoring the area for any possible hazards.

GARLAND, Texas - Cleanup efforts continue on Tuesday after an explosion at the Garland Sherwin-Williams plant on Monday morning.

The City of Garland, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Environmental Protection Agency and Sherwin-Williams are working to clean up the area in and around the plant.

Inside the Garland Sherwin-Williams plant. (Source: EPA)

After the flames broke out foam retardant from the Sherwin-Williams fire suppression system made its way into the sewer system and surrounding creeks.

Several people have posted videos online of the foam in creeks around the area along with some dead fish.

Creek impacted by Garland Sherwin-Williams plant explosion. (Map courtesy: EPA)

The City of Garland says that there are no major impacts to public health that have been identified at this time and that crews are working to remove any remaining foam.

The public is still advised not to fish or go into the creek while crews continue to test for contaminants.

The EPA did air quality testing from the plant to approximately 7.4 miles downstream of the site.

Sherwin Williams plant explosion rattles homes in Garland, 1 person injured
Sherwin Williams plant explosion rattles homes in Garland, 1 person injured

Crews worked to put out flames at the Sherwin Williams paint plant in Garland, east of Dallas. There were multiple explosions there overnight.

The EPA says it "did not observe any readings for any contaminants at or above community action levels."

TCEQ also did not find concerning levels of contaminants.

The City of Garland says if any hazards are found in the area they will let residents know immediately.