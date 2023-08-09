Cleanup from Sherwin-Williams plant explosion in Garland expected to take weeks

The city of Garland said cleanup from the Sherwin-Williams plant explosion earlier this week is expected to take several weeks.

The cleanup will focus on surrounding creeks because foam retardant from the Sherwin-Williams fire suppression system and water runoff entered the storm drains and creeks.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is working with Garland and Sherwin-Williams.

The city said dams have been put up and water is being pumped out of the creek to help stop the spread of potential contaminants in the water.

Those who live nearby are asked to avoid the creeks.

Related article

Officials are continuing to monitor the sanitation systems and drinking water.

The EPA has made a website with all data related to creek cleanup and air quality testing.