Sherwin-Williams plant explosion: City of Garland, EPA to give update on cleanup efforts, air and water tests

The cleanup continues after a Sherwin-Williams plant in Garland exploded earlier this week.

On Friday, officials from City of Garland, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Texas Commission for Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Sherwin-Williams are expected to give an update on the response to the fiery explosion and the cleanup efforts that have followed.

Officials said one Sherwin Williams worker was treated at the scene and then later taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

On Thursday, the City of Garland said more than 600,000 gallons of water have been pumped out of local creeks in an attempt to remove foam fire retardant from the plant's suppression system.

Impacted creeks include more than 17 miles, from the intersection of Shiloh and Miller Roads to the East Fork of the Trinity River.

Dead fish have been seen in the creeks.

The City of Garland asked people to avoid fishing or going into affected creeks.

Since the explosion, the EPA has conducted fly overs to monitor the safety of the air.

Officials are continuing to monitor the sanitation systems and drinking water.

The EPA has made a website with all data related to creek cleanup and air quality testing.

The results of those tests are expected to be discussed in the news conference.

