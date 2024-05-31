Expand / Collapse search
Cricket World Cup: U.S. takes on Canada in opening match at Grand Prairie Stadium

By
Published  May 31, 2024 12:01pm CDT
Sports
FOX 4

Massive cricket game ball arrives in Dallas

An oversized game ball has landed in Dallas' Klyde Warren Park to help promote a big international cricket tournament. The tournament's opening match will be played right here in North Texas.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The men’s World Cup cricket tournament is coming to North Texas this weekend.

It’s the first time the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted on United States soil.

The first match on Saturday between the U.S. and Canada is at Grand Prairie Stadium, the home of North Texas' pro cricket team, the Texas Super Kings.

The city of Grand Prairie is also hosting a free World Cup watch party this weekend at the Epic Central Entertainment Complex.

A total of 20 countries are competing in the tournament that runs through the end of June.

Three additional matches will be played in Grand Prairie – the Netherlands vs. Nepal on June 4, the United States vs. Pakistan on June 6, and Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh on June 7. 

Related

Grand Prairie to host 4 matches in 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup
article

Grand Prairie to host 4 matches in 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup

On Friday, ICC Cricket announced that Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium will be one of the stadiums to host matches for the Men's T20 World Cup.

Other matches are being held in New York, Florida, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines.

"The USA is already one of cricket’s biggest audiences for ICC events and bringing the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to New York City, Dallas and Florida is a massive opportunity to exponentially grow the sport," said Peter Hutton, the T20 World Cup Incorporated chair.

"We know that cricket fans from across the country will be out in force on June 1 as the United States hosts Canada in the curtain-raiser for the tournament," said Vijay Srinivasan, co-Founder, Major League Cricket. "In addition, we can’t wait to welcome fans from Pakistan, the Netherlands, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to the Lone Star State for a further three matches at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium where many of the stars of Major League Cricket will be playing for their countries."

Tickets are still available for the North Texas matches at tickets.t20worldcup.com