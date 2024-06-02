Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Stars hosting watch party at AAC for Game 6 on Western Conference Final

By
Published  June 2, 2024 2:36pm CDT
Dallas Stars
FOX 4
article

DALLAS, TX - MAY 15: Dallas Stars fans celebrate a goal during game 5 of the Western Conference round 2 playoffs on May 15, 2024 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DALLAS - The Dallas Stars' season is on the line on Sunday night against the Edmonton Oilers and while the team is in Canada, plenty of fans will be at the American Airlines Center.

A watch party is being held at the AAC for Game 6.

In addition to watching the game on the Jumbotron you will be able to watch real-time projections of the action on the ice.

The Dallas Stars Ice Girls will be there and there will be some giveaways during the game.

You can get tickets for the event with a $10 donation to the Stars Foundation. They can be purchased here.

Parking at the Lexus Garage on N Houston Street is free for the event.

The game starts at 7 p.m.

The Stars are down 3-2 in the best-of-seven Western Conference Final. 

If the Stars win on Sunday night, Game 7 will be Tuesday back in Dallas.