Fire, explosions rock Sherwin Williams paint facility in Garland

Crews are working to put out flames at a paint facility in Garland, east of Dallas. There have been multiple explosions there overnight.

The Sherwin Williams facility on Shiloh Road caught fire just after 1 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters don’t know what sparked it but several businesses including the Garland police headquarters felt an explosion from miles away.

Dave Casper was at work next door at Aston Global and said he felt particles from the ceiling falling around him.

"All we saw was this big explosion, this big fireball. I mean, the whole plant at Sherwin Williams was engulfed in flames," he said.

Related article

Casper said his main goal was to get his co-worker and himself out of their building safely.

"I went right into reactive mode. Whenever you hear a blast or a disaster like that you just, your adrenaline kicks in and you just take what you believe is the right thing to do every time," he said. "We’re probably 150 feet away from where the blast took place so we’re not that far. The building is only about 50 feet on the other side of the fence from our location. So, there’s not much room between us."

Firefighters said one Sherwin Williams worker was treated at the scene and then later taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

As of 6 a.m., the fire was still burning but contained. Firefighters are expected to stick around most of the day to monitor hot spots once the flames die down.

Officials are asking residents who live in the area to be mindful of road closures and to stay indoors if possible because of the burning chemicals.

Jim Norris, who lives nearby, said he and his wife will be wearing masks as a precaution.

"Her being on dialysis being diabetic, chemical fumes are definitely not something you want them to smell or anyone to smell," he said. "Very lucky. With chemical plants, you never know. They could do massive harm. These explosions were unreal."

The health department will determine if there are any air quality concerns.