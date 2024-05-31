Arlington woman killed while trying to clear storm debris

A woman was killed in Arlington while trying to clear debris from Tuesday morning’s storms.

Arlington police say 62-year-old Lucia Gonzalez Layman and her boyfriend were trying to trim a tree that had fallen on their home’s roof On Flintshire Court Tuesday afternoon.

While trying to cut the tree, one of the limbs snapped and hit Layman over the head, causing her to drop to the ground.

Layman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police call it a tragic accident.

Tuesday’s storms knocked down trees and power lines across North Texas, leaving hundreds of thousands in the dark.