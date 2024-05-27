2 suspects in Haltom City grocery store murder arrested in Kansas

article

Two suspects accused of killing a man outside of a Haltom City grocery store were arrested in Kansas on Sunday.

30-year-old Eric Martiz Hill, Jr. was shot and killed on Thursday night in the parking lot of a Haltom City Aldi store.

Witnesses said the suspects fled the area in a silver Jeep.

On Sunday, police announced the arrest of Eli Gaibeth Martinez Sanchez, 23, and Deja Shanta Burt Roberts, 24, in Wellington, Kansas, more than 300 miles away.

Haltom City police say detectives made the trip to Kansas after learning the suspects may be in the area.

The suspects have been charged with murder and are being held on a $100,000 bond.

Haltom City police say they are interviewing the suspects and gathering more evidence as part of their investigation.