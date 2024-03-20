Here's how North Texas school districts are handling the total solar eclipse

Many North Texas school districts are finalizing their plans for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help students experience a total solar eclipse here.

While some rural school districts under the path of totality decided to close their doors, the majority of larger school districts say they will stay open.

Denton and Wylie ISDs say they plan to be open for now, but they are also ready to pivot if emergency management officials make that recommendation.

As for the districts that are staying open, decisions are split about whether parents can sign in as visitors and whether or not an absence to view the eclipse as a family will be excused.

School districts are working feverishly to capitalize on a teaching moment they will never have in North Texas again.

Dallas ISD, like 18 other large North Texas school districts, is planning to be open for the April 8 total eclipse of the sun. It is also providing students with essential glasses donated by the Perot Museum.

FOX 4 took a sampling of districts large and small to see how they are approaching the eclipse.

Some, like Ennis ISD in the path of totality, will be closed for community-wide events. For many others, the details vary.

School districts have different policies for whether or not parents can sign in as visitors or volunteer that day to experience the eclipse with their child.

At this time, eight districts said parents may be allowed to sign in as visitors or volunteers at some campuses. Five said parents would not be allowed at all.

As for families who want to take their child to a viewing event to watch the eclipse, five districts said the absence could be excused with a letter, seven said it would not be excused and four districts provided an unclear response, perhaps still weighing the options.

Evan Whitfield is the director of science at Coppell ISD. He has been planning for the eclipse since last September.

"In my opinion, it is a must-see," he said. "We have to move mountains to make this a learning opportunity for every kid."

Coppell ISD plans to have their pre-k students watch a live stream of the eclipse inside.

Prosper ISD plans to keep kinder and first graders inside as well, and Grand Prairie is limiting outside viewing to third grade and up.

Most districts said for parents who don't want their child to watch outside, they will provide a live stream they can watch inside.

"If we can attach a concrete memorable experience to something, we can get our kids to learn anything," Whitfield said.

Dallas ISD says 14 schools will have solar telescopes from the Junior League of Dallas to track the phenomenon. They will also hold a viewing event for 1,000 students at the Trinity Park Conservancy.

