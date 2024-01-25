With North Texas in the path of the Great North American Eclipse this April, Ennis schools are planning to close for the once-in-several-lifetimes event.

On Thursday, Ennis ISD announced that it will not have classes on April 8, the day of the eclipse.

Ennis, which is about 30 miles south of Dallas, is directly on the center line of the eclipse's path and is expected to bring visitors from across the region and around the country.

The City of Ennis is predicting 200,000 people will visit the town with a population of just over 22,000 people.

Ennis ISD says they are calling off class because they anticipate staff members will take the day off and many parents will keep their kids home from school. The high number of visitors will also have an impact on student transportation, according to the city.

2024 total solar eclipse map (NASA)

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow – like someone just turned off a light switch. The path of the 2024 eclipse is about 115 miles wide and will span from Mexico to Maine.

It’s a rare event: any given spot on Earth will only see a total solar eclipse about once every 400 years.

The totality lasts less than 10 minutes, and if you miss it, the next time a total solar eclipse will be visible in the U.S. is Aug. 12, 2045.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.