Several North Texas school districts are calling off classes in anticipation of next month's solar eclipse.

Corsicana ISD, Waxahachie ISD and Ennis ISD recently decided to cancel school on April 8th.

The districts are in the direct path of totality.

The event is expected to attract hundreds of thousand of visitors to the area, which could put a strain on resources.

City and county officials are already preparing for an influx of traffic and emergencies.