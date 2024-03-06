Expand / Collapse search

2024 Eclipse: North Texas school districts announce closures

Students ready for learning experience of total eclipse

With the April 8th total solar eclipse just over six weeks away, North Texas schools are working to prepare students for the once in a lifetime event in Dallas.

Several North Texas school districts are calling off classes in anticipation of next month's solar eclipse.

Corsicana ISD, Waxahachie ISD and Ennis ISD recently decided to cancel school on April 8th.

The districts are in the direct path of totality.

READ MORE: When will the solar eclipse happen near me?

The event is expected to attract hundreds of thousand of visitors to the area, which could put a strain on resources.

City and county officials are already preparing for an influx of traffic and emergencies.